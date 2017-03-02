Belvin Perry Jr., the judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s murder trial, said in a new interview that the Orlando resident may have killed her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, by accident in 2008.

Perry, who has since retired as a judge and joined a private law firm in 2014, told the Orlando Sentinel that he believes it’s possible that Anthony, 30, inadvertently gave her daughter too much chloroform in an attempt to keep her quiet.

“There was a possibility that she may have utilized that to keep the baby quiet ... and just used too much of it, and the baby died,” he told the newspaper in an interview published on Thursday, March 2. The former judge said that while he found no fault in the jury’s acquittal of Anthony in 2011, evidence presented during the trial showed that she did internet searches about how to use chloroform as a sedative.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty Images

As previously reported, prosecutors alleged that Anthony murdered Caylee and hid her body in a forest outside Orlando, while the aspiring photographer’s legal team said the toddler drowned in the family’s swimming pool.

Despite his chloroform theory, Perry told the Orlando Sentinel that there is only one person who will ever know the truth about Caylee’s death. “As I’ve expressed, the only person that really knows what happened was Casey,” he said.

Though she has remained relatively silent since being acquitted in the headline-making case nearly six years ago, Anthony denied taking her daughter’s life in a 2012 phone interview with Piers Morgan.

"Obviously, I did not kill my daughter," Anthony said at the time, according to Morgan’s summary. "If anything, there's nothing in this world I've ever been more proud of, and there's no one I loved more than my daughter. She's my greatest accomplishment."

