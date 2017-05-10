All good here! Beau “Casper” Smart approves of his ex Jennifer Lopez’s new romance with Alex Rodriguez.

When TMZ Sports asked the 30-year-old dancer about the athlete, Smart praised him as an “incredible player” and a “legend.” He added that he heard he’s “an incredibly nice guy."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

The Dirty Dancing star hasn’t met the 41-year-old former Yankees player, but it’s clear there’s no jealousy over J-Rod’s new relationship. “It’s all respect and love,” he said.

Smart first met Lopez, 47, while working as her backup dancer, and the couple dated on and off from 2011 until 2016. He told Us Weekly in March that he’s still friends with the pop superstar post-split and that Lopez is “phenomenal.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The Shades of Blue actress and the baseball hunk have been dating for more than three months. They made their official red carpet debut on May 1, at the 2017 Met Gala at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. “We had a great time that night. We had an amazing time. We went in, we danced, it was awesome,” Lopez said on the Today show on May 8. “One of the things I love is that he loves to dance.”



