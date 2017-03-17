Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart arrive at the 2016 ‘InStyle’ and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Postparty. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Better after breakup! Beau “Casper” Smart opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his current relationship with ex Jennifer Lopez, whom he still considers a friend despite calling it quits with the pop diva in 2016.

The 29-year-old choreographer, who caught up with Us at a Lay’s Poppables event at Dylan’s Candy Bar in NYC on Thursday, March 16, couldn’t help but gush over J.Lo, 47, when asked about his favorite artists to work with.

“Jennifer is, like, phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal,” Smart said of his former love and boss, whom he first started dating in 2011 after serving as her backup dancer. He was later employed as the creative director of her All I Have residency in Las Vegas.

Smart — who is flexing his acting chops in an upcoming made-for-TV remake of Dirty Dancing set to hit the small screen later this year — even got some great advice from Lopez, who also started out as a dancer before becoming a movie star.

“She would absolutely give me advice when it came to acting, for sure. Coaching on certain auditions and stuff I had coming up or just advice,” he told Us. “I would do creative direction for her shows and such, and I would bring my ideas and creativity to her world and to her music side and her performance side, and she would definitely help me with the acting side as far as the training facility more.”

As previously reported, Lopez, who recently struck up a romance with retired MLB player Alex Rodriguez, opened up about her romance with Smart during a February 20 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



“I dated Beau and he was younger and that was the first guy ever dating younger than me and then I got labeled right away,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer said, acknowledging her reputation for dating younger men. “If they’re older, they’re older. If they’re younger, they’re younger. It doesn’t matter. It’s whether or not I’m attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit, their soul, whatever their energy is.”

