Courtesy Hometown Foundation

Dreams come true! Cassadee Pope and people from all over the world came out to the 17th Annual Dream Ride Experience which ran from August 25-27 at the Farmington Polo Club in Connecticut. Attendees enjoyed a carnival, pet adoption, and of course, live music — including a set by Pope.

Before taking the stage, the 28-year-old singer said, "I'm honored and touched to be headlining the Dream Ride concert benefiting the Special Olympics."

Courtesy Hometown Foundation

She continued on to belt out her hit songs including, "I Am Invincible" and "Everybody Sings" and wowed the audience with a rendition of The Eagles' classic "Hotel California."



Throughout all the fun, Buzzoto's Inc. and The Hometown Foundation, Inc. raised $1.55 million for Special Olympics and other charities. Special Olympics athletes took a dream 10-mile cruise throughout the Farmington Valley while attendees admired hundreds of exotic and classic cars from every manufacturer ranting from Ferraris to Lamborghinis.

The final day of the event brought in more excitement when Janet and Michael Steinger were honored with the Hero Award for their enormous contributions to the cause.

Courtesy Hometown Foundation

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.