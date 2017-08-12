Cat Deeley: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me (Mariah Carey Was My Bridesmaid — Sorta!)

Robin Marchant/WireImage

1. I used to have a horse, Romeo. One of my favorite things was to gallop along the hills.

2. I’m a technophobe! If it doesn’t work, turn it off and on. If that doesn’t work, hit it!

3. I enjoy cooking. Nothing fancy, but I love feeding friends.

4. I can’t dance, which is ridiculous. But I enjoy a quick whisk around the dance floor with my husband!

5. Hôtel Drouot is an auction house and one of my ­favorite spots in Paris. You never know what you’ll find: art, jewelry, even taxidermy!

6. Vintage shopping is like hunting for buried treasure. When we go on the audition trail, I always research the cities to find the best stores.

7. I love champagne! It’s great for celebration, commiseration or desperation.

8. I prefer not to wear makeup — but I do perform a little maintenance so I don’t scare the kids!

9. Our garden is my favorite spot. The sun sets over the canyon and the whole house glows pink.

10. When I was 17, I went to an all-boys school. I had to wear a uniform: blazer, shirt and tie.

11. I sported a very substantial unibrow during the majority of my teenage years.

12. I’ve done yoga for 15 years, and I’m only slightly more flexible than the average person.

13. I got my first TV job by sending an audition tape to MTV. I then had to do loads of auditions and finally got the job of my dreams.

14. Mariah Carey was my bridesmaid … in a TV-show comedy sketch. She was a great sport!

15. I have a younger brother named Max who’s one of my best friends.

16. I had my first kiss when I was 14. (See entry 11.)

17. I love cheese — the stinkier the better!

18. I am often mistaken for the host of Dancing With the Stars. Tom Bergeron has a lot to answer for!

19. My parking spot was labeled S. Hithead last year. This year it’s T. Rouble.

20. I moved to Tokyo when I was 16 to model.

21. I was scared to eat sushi in Japan, so I ate at the Hard Rock Cafe every single day.

22. My first crush was Magnum, P.I. — I was 4 and I’d say to my mom, “Isn’t Magnum, P.I. a lovely man?”

23. I speak to my mother on the phone every single day.

24. I wear big Spandex pants (you call them underwear) to host my TV shows.

25. If I’d had a daughter I was going to name her Milo, but I had a son. I named him Milo.

