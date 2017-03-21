Cat Deeley attends the International Women's Media Foundation 27th annual Courage In Journalism Awards in 2016. Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Unhappy customer is an understatement. Cat Deeley lashed out at Tom George restaurant — and left her waiter no tip — after having a bad dining experience at the downtown L.A. hot spot.

The So You Think You Can Dance host, 40, first posted a screenshot of the Italian eatery’s Google profile on Sunday, March 19. "The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!!” she tweeted. "The most disgusting restaurant, terribly run, by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. #tomgeorge.”

The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!! pic.twitter.com/d2ehp3azrg — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017

When her Twitter followers asked her what happened, she tweeted that she was served “terrible food” and it was “absolutely awful.” She continued to slam the Italian restaurant in several follow-up tweets, telling one follower, “I give it 3 months.”

The tweets caught the attention of Deeley’s waiter, who responded by revealing that Tom George comped part of her meal. “Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food. I gave you respect, and I served you with love,” he wrote alongside a photo of the British TV host’s alleged receipt showing that she received $123 off her $200 bill, and gave the server no tip.

@catdeeley Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food.

I gave you respect, and I served you with love. pic.twitter.com/Sil0RdOJh0 — J. Vasko-Bezenek (@BEZt_tweetz) March 20, 2017

Deeley fired back with two more tweets. “The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all, attention to detail is necessary too!” she wrote. “And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault. However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified.”

Deeley later added in one final tweet that she had to send back her food five times. “Just to be clear. Our order arrived at the table incorrectly FIVE times!” she wrote. "Then one of my guests dishes was inedible. There was zero service."

Tom George responded on Facebook with its side of the story and even invited Deeley back to the restaurant. “We are listening to any feedback because we need to provide the best service ... In this case we couldn’t do anything,” the eatery said. “She didn’t like the food so we comped all of the food items, then she tweeted a lot of inappropriate tweet[s] although we tried to ease her ‘pain.’ But she’s still very welcome in our restaurant again if she gives us any chance to prove to her, the lot of good reviews are for a reason."

