Well, that didn’t go over well. Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, took to social media to respond to backlash over their fake pregnancy announcement.

"Apparently the world can't take jokes anymore…don't worry #TeenMomOG will be back on the air soon so we can disappoint you some more," Baltierra, 25, tweeted on Tuesday, April 4. "I actually love all of those critics. The fake profile pics & repetitive insults based on the lack of creativity...they just crack me up."

When one social media user asked the young dad — who shares daughter Novalee, 2, with Lowell, 25, and placed their firstborn child, Carly, 7, for adoption in 2009 — if he can see how the false announcement could be interpreted as insensitive, he sarcastically fired back, “Yes, I'm the lowest piece of s--t, insensitive, entitled, a--hole & a sorry excuse of a human being & I shouldn't be allowed to reproduce."

The drama began on Tuesday when Lowell shared an Instagram featuring a cartoon baby’s face placed over a sonogram. "Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv," she wrote. Not long after posting, she uploaded another ‘gram that read, "I'm just kidding…but seriously I would love one soon."

Even though it was a joke, many fans pointed out to Lowell that many women have trouble conceiving. “Don't think that's funny lots of women can't get pregnant this is not a funny joke,” one wrote, while another fumed: “Yes it's obviously fake, but the fact still remains that it's a joke about pregnancy..there is nothing lightly to be taken about pregnancy. Bringing life into this world is a HUGE privilege that some don't seem to take seriously.”

As seen in the trailer for the upcoming seventh season of TMOG, Baltierra and Lowell seem keen on the idea of expanding their family. “How soon would you want to have another kid?” the 16 and Pregnant alum asks her hubby in the sneak peek.



Teen Mom OG returns to MTV for its seventh season on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

