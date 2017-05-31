TOP 5

Celebrities React to President Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ Tweet: James Corden, Colton Haynes and More!

By Us Weekly Staff
Donald Trump participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day , May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Credit: Olivier Douliery/CNP/POOL/startraksphoto.com

What do you mean, POTUS? Stars have taken to social media to sound off on President Donald Trump’s puzzling “covfefe” tweet.

“Covfefe” became an internet sensation after Trump, 70, posted a confusing message on his Twitter account in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host wrote.

Though the president removed the tweet from his page, Trump invited his many followers to try and guess what the word could mean. “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ???” he wrote on Wednesday. “Enjoy!”

From James Corden to Colton Haynes, celebrities have shared their hilarious reactions to Trump’s seemingly unfinished and since-deleted tweet.

“I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe,” Corden, 38, wrote on Twitter.

For his part, Haynes, 28, joked that “covfefe” sounds like the name of a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race. “#Covfefe ...sashay away,” the Teen Wolf alum quipped. “#RupaulsDragRaceSeason10.”

Take a look at some of Hollywood’s best responses below:

