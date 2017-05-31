What do you mean, POTUS? Stars have taken to social media to sound off on President Donald Trump’s puzzling “covfefe” tweet.

“Covfefe” became an internet sensation after Trump, 70, posted a confusing message on his Twitter account in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host wrote.

Though the president removed the tweet from his page, Trump invited his many followers to try and guess what the word could mean. “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ???” he wrote on Wednesday. “Enjoy!”

JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com; Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

From James Corden to Colton Haynes, celebrities have shared their hilarious reactions to Trump’s seemingly unfinished and since-deleted tweet.

“I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe,” Corden, 38, wrote on Twitter.

For his part, Haynes, 28, joked that “covfefe” sounds like the name of a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race. “#Covfefe ...sashay away,” the Teen Wolf alum quipped. “#RupaulsDragRaceSeason10.”

Take a look at some of Hollywood’s best responses below:

I like that we all quickly googled covfefe just to make SURE first. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 31, 2017

Our president Westworld host is glitching again https://t.co/AyndKuwRhW — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 31, 2017

When they go low, we covfefe. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." pic.twitter.com/kWhfLrFaKn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

deSpitE tHe NegATiVe PreSs cOvFeFe pic.twitter.com/hJsI09C09A — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

How is Covfefe pronounced though? :-) pic.twitter.com/WGUKDNDdCn — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) May 31, 2017

Just dropped kids off at school and greeted every parent with #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/6SjmluOItI — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 31, 2017

