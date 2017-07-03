United we stand! In honor of the 4th of July, HBO is premiering a new documentary titled The Words That Built America. Watch the trailer above!

The film, which is narrated by Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough, has a simple premise: More than 100 familiar faces come together to read aloud the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights, completely unabridged.

To recite the Founding Fathers' words in the Declaration of Independence, director-producer Alexandra Pelosi, who is the daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, brought together several celebrities and media personalities, including Morgan Freeman, Kerry Washington, Anderson Cooper, Meryl Streep, Rosie O'Donnell and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

For the Constitution segment, all of the living presidents (including Donald Trump), vice presidents, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet secretaries, Senate leaders and House of Representatives leaders come together. The 50-minute special concludes with middle school students from New York City's United Nations International School reading the Bill of Rights.

According to HBO's website, the film will be donated to the National Constitution Center for educational purposes.

The Words That Built America premieres on HBO on Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

