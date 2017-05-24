Celine Dion Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims: Watch

Celine Dion paid tribute to the Manchester, England, concert victims during her show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23.

Céline et son public s'unissent en soutien aux gens de Manchester / Céline and her audience join hands in support of the people of Manchester -Team Céline #prayformanchester #Manchester A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 23, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

The songstress asked everyone in the audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace to stand and hold hands in honor of the 22 people who were killed and the other 50-plus who were injured after Ariana Grande’s Monday, May 22, concert. As previously reported, police have since identified the suicide bomber as Salman Abedi.

"Come on, everybody, stand up, and you know what, raise your hands and join them to the person on either side of you, please," Dion said to the crowd Tuesday night. "Let's stand up for Manchester and show them that we care. We're filming this and we're going to send it across the ocean to those beautiful souls, so let's do that. That's it."

"They will be seeing you, they're going to feel your love," Dion added, raising her arms above her head. "Thank you so much. That was beautiful."

Since the horrifying attack numerous celebrities — including Demi Lovato and Rihanna — have paid tribute.

Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on the season 12 Voice finale on Tuesday to the victims and to Grande.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday,” she shared Tuesday, May 23. “Our hearts are with you.”

