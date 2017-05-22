TOP 5

STORIES

BBMAs 2017

Celine Dion Still Makes Us Cry 20 Years Later With ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

By Us Weekly Staff

We will never let go! Celine Dion performed “My Heart Will Go On” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, in honor of the Titanic theme song’s 20th anniversary — and, yes, we are still crying like it’s 1997.

The Canadian-born superstar, 49, took the stage at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena to belt out her signature song. Dion began her powerful number from behind a larger-than-life crystal chandelier. As the music progressed, the gigantic lighting fixture ascended to reveal the Grammy winner looking more gorgeous than ever in a white floor-length gown with over-the-top puffy sleeves.

As Dion — whose voice still sounds practically identical to the studio version of the track— showed off her vocal chops, scenes from Titanic played behind her. Naturally, the BBMAs’ star-studded audience gave the pop powerhouse a standing ovation. Cohost Vanessa Hudgens fangirled out and yelled, “I love you, Celine!” after the performance.

It wasn’t long before fans (and several celebrities!) took to Twitter to share their unwavering love for Dion and her show-stopping rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.” Check out the best social media reactions below:

Check out the entire winner's list for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards here

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!