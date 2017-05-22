We will never let go! Celine Dion performed “My Heart Will Go On” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, in honor of the Titanic theme song’s 20th anniversary — and, yes, we are still crying like it’s 1997.

The Canadian-born superstar, 49, took the stage at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena to belt out her signature song. Dion began her powerful number from behind a larger-than-life crystal chandelier. As the music progressed, the gigantic lighting fixture ascended to reveal the Grammy winner looking more gorgeous than ever in a white floor-length gown with over-the-top puffy sleeves.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As Dion — whose voice still sounds practically identical to the studio version of the track— showed off her vocal chops, scenes from Titanic played behind her. Naturally, the BBMAs’ star-studded audience gave the pop powerhouse a standing ovation. Cohost Vanessa Hudgens fangirled out and yelled, “I love you, Celine!” after the performance.

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images

It wasn’t long before fans (and several celebrities!) took to Twitter to share their unwavering love for Dion and her show-stopping rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.” Check out the best social media reactions below:



OMG @celinedion I HAVe always lived for you PLS BEAT YOUR CHEST AT THE END OF THIS PERFORMANXE #BBMAs — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

celine dion is literally an angel https://t.co/SoAgO9OsLo — emily thrasher 🤘🏼 (@emilyaftnnoelle) May 22, 2017

CELINE DION LITERALLY GAVE ME CHILLS AND MADE ME CRY💕💕 — HOT4MIKECONLEYJR (@SAZZYAZZ) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion looked like an ANGEL #BBMAs 😇 — Milly (@MILLYonDemand) May 22, 2017

Celine Dion, queen of music 😍 — kal met (@Kalli_Metcalfe) May 22, 2017

I have always and will always love Céline Dion. The most beautiful voice I've ever heard — Tyler (@tyty817) May 22, 2017

my heart is exploding I love you so MUCH @celinedion #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0ioeHIHT0s — angel | 03 🇾🇪 (@d3serto) May 22, 2017

Check out the entire winner's list for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards here.

