Dad’s got jokes. Chad Michael Murray gushed over his newborn daughter during an appearance on Live! With Kelly on Friday, March 17. The Sun Records star, 35, welcomed his second child with wife Sarah Roemer on March 13. They’re also parents of a son, whose name they’ve yet to reveal.



“We have a 22-month-old boy and now we have a few-day-old girl and we’re so blessed,” the One Tree Hill alum shared. “We just divvy the responsibilities. Turns out I can’t breastfeed, so she has to take that responsibility.”

While Roemer feeds their newborn daughter, Murray uses the time for some quality father-son bonding.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

“It’s one of those things where now I’m just taking on 100 percent of the boy’s responsibilities and she’s taking care of our daughter at the moment,” he explained. “It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

Murray previously shared that having kids has changed his perspective on basically everything. “For me, it was the greatest thing that's ever happened to me,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2016. “Having kids is a game-changer, and I think you're always walking around with the mentality that you want to make sure that they're proud, and you want to represent them well and just be a great leader."

Murray and Roemer met while filming the TV series Chosen in 2013 and married in January 2015. "Chad and Sarah are extremely happy and excited, and enjoying their life together," Murray's rep exclusively told Us at the time.

Watch the video above to find out how Murray explained to his son that he’s now a big brother!

