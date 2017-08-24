Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

When Channing Tatum wanted to propose to Jenna Dewan Tatum in 2008, his plan to keep it a surprise went horribly wrong.

"When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off,” Tatum, 37, told host Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, August 23. “I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage and I don’t think I ever want to get married.’ She basically broke down crying.”

The actress’ reaction made Tatum quickly change his plan. “I thought, ‘This is not going well at all,’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later.”

Shortly after, Tatum proposed to Dewan and the two got married in 2009. The couple share daughter Everly, 4.

We had to. #stepup10years A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

The duo met on the set of their film Step Up in 2005. Exactly 10 years after its August 11, 2006, release date, the couple recreated the movie’s famous steamy dance routine on Instagram. The Witches of East End star captioned the video: "We had to. #stepup10years.”

Although the movie's set is where the couple met and fell in love, Everly doesn’t appear to be a fan of the drama. "We showed her Step Up for the first time. We were like, ‘This is going to be really cool. It’s got dancing, she’s going to love it,'" the 21 Jump Street actor recalled to Jimmy Kimmel in July. "Within 10 seconds she was like, ‘Can I watch a real movie? I dunno, like a good one?'"

