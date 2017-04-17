Basketball legend Charles Barkley is facing major backlash on social media after making some insensitive comments about Boston Celtics player Isaiah Thomas. See what he said in the clip above.

Thomas, 28, received word on Saturday, April 15, that his younger sister, Chyna Thomas, had been killed in a one car accident in Federal Way, Washington, earlier that morning. The grieving sports star decided to play in the Celtics’ Sunday night playoff game against the Chicago Bulls. Prior to the game, Thomas broke down and cried on the bench over his 22-year-old sister’s death, and his teammate and longtime friend Avery Bradley comforted him.



TNT

TNT showed a clip of Thomas getting emotional, and commentator Barkley was critical of the NBA star. “I’m not feeling comfortable with him sitting on the sideline crying like that,” Barkley said on the network’s pregame show. “That makes me uncomfortable because that tells me he’s not in shape to play.”

Barkley continued, “I don’t know how this night is going to turn out. But to be sitting on the sideline a few minutes before the game, crying, that makes me uncomfortable for him. That’s just not a good look, in my personal opinion.”

Both teams later honored Chyna with a moment of silence, and the crowd supported Thomas by chanting “MVP," too. Although the Celtics lost to the Bulls 102 – 106, Thomas scored 33 points.



Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images

People on social media slammed Barkley for his remarks, and some even called on TNT to fire him. “Charles Barkley should be removed from broadcasting for the comments he made about Isaiah Thomas Sunday evening,” one tweeter wrote. Others were more sympathetic and believed Barkley — who has lost two brothers — meant well. “I don’t think Charles Barkley was throwing shade with his Isaiah Thomas comments, I think he’s genuinely concerned. He just said it wrong,” another person tweeted.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!