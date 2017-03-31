Not so bromantic. Charlie Hunnam revealed in a new interview that he had a hard time bonding with his Lost City of Z costar Robert Pattinson.

Speaking with Screen Daily for a Q&A published on Saturday, March 25, the Sons of Anarchy star, 36, said that he got an icy reception from the 30-year-old Twilight alum.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert,” he told the site at the Berlin Film Festival. “I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera.”

According to Hunnam, he wasn’t certain if Pattinson was simply focused on his role — he plays fictional British corporal Henry Costin in the film — or if he just didn’t care to forge a friendship.

“I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me,” Hunnam continued. “There was a real distance between us.”

Since the movie wrapped last year, the hunky blond told Screen Daily that Pattinson has made a few attempts to connect. “He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” Hunnam added, “so I think it was about the work.”

Hunnam was also intent on getting into character as he and the rest of the cast shot The Lost City of Z (based on the 2009 book, which tells the story of 1920s explorers who lose their way in the jungles of Brazil) on location in the Amazon.

“I wanted to be away from everybody, in a scaled back version of living as much as possible. They found this tiny hotel for me that was basically like little huts in the jungle where I could be by myself,” he recalled to Screen Daily. “I was so engaged in this process of no emails, no phone — I didn’t speak to the rest of the outside world during the duration of the shooting. When we started shooting the explorations, the others wanted to stay in my hotel, but I couldn’t break the [silent] spell. I just avoided them in the lunch room.”

The Lost City of Z hits theaters Friday, April 14.

