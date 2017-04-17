Charlie Hunnam vows his marriage was terrible.



During an interview with the Associated Press in Las Vegas March 30, the Sons of Anarchy actor recounted his hasty 1999 wedding to actress Katharine Towne, who he had met at a Dawson’s Creek audition.



“First time I was ever in Vegas I got married, which didn’t turn out that well,” Hunnam, 37, said. “I had known the girl for three weeks. We had fallen madly in love and it was the first time I had ever been in love.”

The pair decided to elope before Hunnam, then 18, had to head back home to England. “We thought, ‘What if we never see each other again? Let’s get married and then we’ll have to see each other again even if it’s just to get divorced,’” he recalled. “So we came to Vegas, but I couldn’t even get a drink so I actually didn’t think I would be able to get married.”



But anything goes in Sin City. At 2 A.M., Hunnam and Towne said “I do” in front of Silver Bell Wedding Chapel’s Reverend RJ Cotton. (They wanted to get married by Elvis but “he left the building,” joked Hunnam.)

The end result: “Three terrible years,” admitted Hunnam, whose divorce was finalized in 2002. “Three terrible, painful, expensive years. I got the cats at the end of it, so that was good. There was a small victory.”

He’s since gone on to find success in his 12-year relationship with jewelry designer Morgana McNelis. The pair reside in a $2.76 million Hollywood Hills pad that likely sees a lot of action. After all, The Lost City of Z star recently reveled he stays in shape by having tons of sex, among other activities.

"I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That's an important part of fitness. There's no reason you can't be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age," Hunnam told Men's Health. "We are supposed to be very active animals. It's our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out.”

