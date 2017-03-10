He's coming back! Charlie Rose is returning to CBS This Morning on Monday, March 13, after undergoing heart surgery last month.

"I can't wait to see my friends at CTM who have been so gracious in sitting in for me and making up for the fact that I was not there, especially Gayle [King] and Norah [O'Donnell], and a special thanks to Anthony Mason, who not only has done such a remarkable job filling in for me but also on my PBS show," Rose, 75, said in a statement on Friday, March 10.

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

"And for you – all of you – when I said that I was going in for the surgery I said to each of you, 'stay close' – and boy have you stayed close," he continued. "The messages, the heartwarming well wishing, the sense of recover soon has all been memorable to me."

Last month, the veteran journalist announced that he would be resting at home for a few weeks before getting back in front of the camera.

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

"Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well, enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do," he said in a statement at the time. "To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice."

Rose joined the network in 1984 and has worked on CBS This Morning since 2012.



