Testosterone cream made Charlie Sheen roar. The 51-year-old actor blamed his infamous "tiger blood" phase on "roid rage" in a new interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, January 11.

Speaking with Michael Strahan, Sheen reflected on his bizarre past behavior and much talked-about interviews, which ultimately led to his 2011 dismissal from Two and a Half Men. "I think, ultimately, in our blueprint, in our DNA, I believe that we are the sum total of all of our experiences, good and bad. But they don't lead the charge," Sheen told Strahan. "It's fun to kind of watch sometimes, but also just a little bit cringeable. It's like, 'Dude, what the hell was that?'"



The Mad Families actor explained that he was using "way too much testosterone cream" at the time in an attempt to "keep the old libido up."



"It metabolizes into basically a roid rage," he said. "The whole odyssey, that was basically an accidental roid rage. But there's some good quotes that came out of it, right? There's a few fun moments. So bizarre. It's so bizarre."



Sheen also gave an update on his health, more than a year after he went public with his HIV diagnosis. "The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet," he said. "But my mom was there, I wouldn't do that in front of her, or let her find me to clean up that mess."

"But then, something else came over me," the actor continued. "They gave me a handful of pills and said, 'You can go home now, and you're going to live.'"

Now, Sheen says he's a part of a Food and Drug Administration study for a new HIV treatment and considers himself an advocate. "I feel like I'm carrying the torch for a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing," he explained.

