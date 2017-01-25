Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

He’s sorry! Charlie Sheen revealed during an interview with the Kyle & Jackie O show on Wednesday, January 25, that he regrets the way he treated his Two and a Half Men replacement, Ashton Kutcher.



“I was stupidly mean to him because I overlooked the reality and difficulty of taking over a show,” he told the radio hosts. “Which I did, I took over Spin City when Michael J. Fox was too sick to work, but no one ever put those two together … So I should have been nicer.”

The 51-year-old actor starred on the CBS sitcom for eight seasons, but the show went on hiatus in January 2011 when the Anger Management star entered rehab. Two months later, Sheen — who was the highest-paid actor on TV at the time — was infamously fired from the gig for insulting the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, in several interviews. The following year, Sheen’s character, Charlie Harper, was killed off and replaced by Kutcher’s billionaire businessman character, Walden Schmidt.



Even years later, Sheen frequently trashed the That ‘70s Show alum, 38, on social media, calling him Jon Cryer’s “lame side-kik” in 2014 and saying he needed to “quit barfing on my old brilliant show.” Kutcher later responded during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and asked Sheen to “shut the f--k up” and stop slamming him on Twitter.



In his interview on Wednesday, Sheen recalled the moment that the two stars buried the hatchet. “I saw him at a Dodgers' game back in November and I forced him into a handshake. I said, ‘Give me that cup of coffee, young man, and shake my hand,’” Sheen told Kyle & Jackie O. “He was tasked with such an uphill struggle, and I was more into my own ego than I was aware of his own battle and for that I am regretful.”



Of making nice with Kutcher, he added: “It was awkward, but I made it fine because I felt bad for him. He thought he was going to catch a right cross, but I just wanted to give him a hug."



