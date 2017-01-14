How to Get Away With Murder’s enigmatic paralegal Charlie Weber slays it by sharing 25 things you may not know about him in this week’s issue of Us Weekly. Tune in to see Weber, 38, in HTGAWM when it comes back from winter hiatus Thursday, January 19, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

1. I went to Rome for the first time last month and had the best pizza.

2. I’m a Missouri Tigers and a Los Angeles Lakers fan.

3. I can’t stop listening to the rock band Fruit Bats.

4. I lift weights and do a light cardio workout every day.

5. I deeply love the 1987 film Three O’Clock High.

6. I can’t start my day without espresso.

7. I fry my eggs in bacon fat.

8. I hate sweets.

9. I love the rain.

10. I have a sleeveless hoodie fetish.

11. I love video games like Assassin’s Creed and Hitman.

12. I’m a fan of John Varvatos clothes, especially my leather jacket and combat boots.

Nicole Wilder/ABC

13. Sometimes I stay in hotels for no reason.

14. I frequent dive bars.

15. I like to hike. Los Angeles has some beautiful trails.

16. I own a French bulldog named Daisy.

17. I’m always in a T-shirt and jeans or a well-tailored suit.

18. I’m a super-private person.

19. I love every single As Seen on TV product. I can’t help myself.

20. I was a wide receiver at the University of Missouri but dropped out having never gotten in a game.

21. My dad and I had the same football coach, Pete Adkins, in high school in Missouri.

22. I started my career in NYC in the late ’90s.

23. I’m honored to have been photographed by Bruce Weber …

24. … naked on an elephant.

25. My go-to drink is bourbon on the rocks or Coors Light.

