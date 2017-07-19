Noam Galai/Getty Images

Charlize Theron is back in the game. The Emoji Movie actress gushed to Howard Stern on Wednesday, July 19, about a romantic date she went on recently with a “really cool dude.”

The actress, 44, wouldn’t reveal her new man’s name, but didn’t say no when asked by Stern if he’s famous.

“I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago,” she shared with the radio personality. “I had a great date, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me. We went for a 9-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.”

Theron, who ended her engagement to Sean Penn in June 2016 after 18 months together, kept mum about all the details, but sounded smitten.

“I’m not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk … It was just really fun. He was super funny,” she gushed. “I think he’s just a really cool dude. It was super private … that’s what made it so much fun, too.”

The actress most recently sparked rumors of a romance when she was spotted laughing with Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry at the Santa Monica pier on May 27.

Theron’s eldest son Jackson, 6, attends the same school as 40-year-old Aubry’s daughter, 9-year-old Nahla, whom he shares with Berry.

Theron spoke candidly about her split from Penn during an April 2016 interview with WSJ Magazine.

"When you leave a relationship there has to be some f--ing crazy story or some crazy drama. And the f--ing ghosting thing, like literally, I still don’t even know what it is," Theron recalled of their split. "It’s just its own beast. We were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore. And we both decided to separate. That’s it."

Aubry and Berry split in 2010 after four years together.

