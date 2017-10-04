Courtesy Elliot Cooper/@cooperexplores

Tied the knot! Charlotte Church announced that she married her boyfriend, Johnny Powell.

The Welsh singer-wrongwiter, 31, shared the news with fans via Twitter on Wednesday, October 4. “Seriously happy people 😍😍😍😍,” she captioned a photo of the smiling newlyweds, taken by her cousin Elliot Cooper.

The bride, who wore her hair down, stunned in a white, lacy, off-the-shoulder gown embroidered with sequins. She topped off the look with a simple flower crown. Powell sported a uniquely pattered suit embellished with brown and orange beads.

As previously reported, the opera singer tweeted in June that she had miscarried at three months along, after announcing during a concert in May that she was expecting her third child and first baby with Powell.

“Charlotte and [musician Johnny Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” the “Call My Name” crooner’s statement read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

Church shares two children — Ruby, 10, and Dexter, 8 — with ex-fiancé Gavin Henson. “The Prayer” singer and the rugby player called off their engagement in May 2010 after more than five yeas together, and Church began dating Powell later that year.

