Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A flamin' hot new restaurant is opening in New York City. Cheetos is opening the Spotted Cheetah pop-up restaurant in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood from August 15-17 with celebrity chef Anne Burrell.

"As a long-time Cheetos fan, I'm thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple,” Burrell, who hosts Food Network’s Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America, said in a statement. "I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant – I can't wait to see guests' reactions!”

The all-Cheetos menu will feature dishes ranging in price from $8 to $22. Dishes are grouped into categories — Dangerously Cheesy Starters, including Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Cheetos grilled cheese; The Big Cheese, including Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos and Spicy Cheetos Nachos; and Sweet Spot, including a Cheetos crusted cheesecake and Cheetos sweet and salty cookies.

The pop-up’s official website credits credits fans of the snack for influencing the themed restaurant. "After years of cooking up dishes infused with my cheesy snacks, I was over the moon to discover that Cheetos connoisseurs had started sharing and liking their own,” a statement from the brand’s mascot, Chester, reads. "All of the Cheetos sushi rolls, Cheetos bagels and cheesy Cheetos pizzas gave me a brilliant idea: recruit the most dangerously cheesy celebrity chef, Anne Burrell, to help elevate my almost-purrfect Cheetos recipes for the very first Cheetos restaurant."

The Spotted Cheetah will be open on August 15 from 8:30-11:30 p.m.,and August 16 and August 17 from 6:00-11:30 p.m.

