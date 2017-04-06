Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Clinton‏/Twitter

It’s not hard to be proud when you’re a Clinton! Chelsea Clinton was quick to congratulate her (very hot) cousin Tyler Clinton, who just signed a contract with giant IMG Models. The 22-year-old is the nephew of Chelsea’s parents, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The sweet boy I remember as a kid clearly has grown up - and thankfully remains as sweet and kind-hearted as ever. Congrats Tyler! https://t.co/AbWlDE9KjL — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 5, 2017

“The sweet boy I remember as a kid clearly has grown up - and thankfully remains as sweet and kind-hearted as ever. Congrats Tyler!” Chelsea, 37, tweeted, linking to the news of Tyler’s modeling deal.

The 5-foot-11 hunk with blue-green eyes — who grew up far from Washington, D.C., in Southern California — is Bill’s younger brother Roger’s son. He first caught the eye of Clinton-watchers when he appeared at last July’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia to watch his aunt Hillary become the nation’s first female presidential nominee of a major party.

Chelsea is no stranger to success herself. The only child of former United States president Bill serves as vice chair of her father’s Clinton Foundation, advocating for women and girls and public health, and she created the Clinton Foundation Day of Action.

And as her cousin’s growing social media presence is warmly welcomed, so too has the former first daughter stepped up her Twitter game, posting more frequently and more spiritedly in the months since her mother’s devastating loss to Donald Trump for the presidency.

Chelsea and husband Marc Mezvinsky share daughter Charlotte, 2, and son Aidan, 9 months, rounding out what is quite an impressive Thanksgiving table.