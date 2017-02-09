Serving up a triple whammy. Chelsea Handler trolled President Donald Trump with a post to social media on Thursday, February 9, showing the comedian posing in front of the White House after a Nordstrom shopping spree.



“A Jew and a Gay went to pick a Muslim up from the airport, headed straight to Nordstrom, and then headed over to @whitehouse to give our thanks! @POTUS! @quinnmurphy,” she captioned an Instagram snap of herself holding several large silver Nordstrom bags. She was flanked on either side by two men in black coats and grey pants, who also carried giant Nordstrom shopping bags.

A Jew and a Gay went to pick a Muslim up from the airport, headed straight to Nordstrom, and then headed over to @whitehouse to give our thanks! @POTUS! @quinnmurphy A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:14am PST

Late last week, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s brand was dropped from the Seattle-based chain, causing many shoppers to wonder if it was a result of the #GrabYourWallet movement, which encourages shoppers to boycott all Trump-branded products. (Nordstrom has stood by its claims that Ivanka’s line wasn’t performing well.)



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Handler, 41, has previously taken on Trump before, even once scoffing that she would never have the president or the First Lady on her show, because Melania Trump “can barely speak English.” The Chelsea Lately host was also a very vocal Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the election season and led a Women’s March in Park City, Utah.



Trump, 70, then took it upon himself to call out the department chain via Twitter, saying the company had treated Ivanka, 35, “so unfairly.” “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing!” he added. “Terrible!” Stock for Nordstrom promptly rose more than 4 percent on Wednesday, February 8, hours after his tweet.

Handler’s Instagram post also pokes fun at the president’s travel ban, which he signed off on via an executive order on Friday, January 27. Per the ban, refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries have been temporarily barred from entering the U.S., and Syrian refugees fleeing their war-torn country are indefinitely banned from entering the States.



As a result of Trump’s executive order, protests have broken out throughout the country, with one Washington state judge issuing a temporary block on his discriminatory ban. On Thursday, February 9, a federal appeals court on the West Coast filed an order on Trump’s immigration ban.



At the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, February 2, the former Apprentice host threatened to “destroy” the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 provision that prohibits tax-exempt religious or charitable organizations from voicing their political beliefs lest they be stripped of their tax-free status. Handler’s “gay” remark may have been a dig at reports that the president was planning on issuing another executive order that may have effectively limited gay marriage and LGBT rights.



The anti-LGBT plans were reportedly thwarted by Ivanka and her husband, Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner, who pressured the president to kill the order.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



