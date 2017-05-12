Where's the white-out? The team behind Chelsea Handler's Netflix talk show made a few edits to Steve Harvey's now-viral staff memo, and shared the fake letter via Twitter on Thursday, May 11.

"Thanks a lot, @IAmSteveHarvey. Chelsea took your letter and ran with it," the official account for her Netflix series joked.

Harvey's memo told employees not to approach him in his dressing room or in the hallway and that no more meetings would be held in his office.

Following suit, Handler, 42, used a red marker to edit the letter to include her own list of demands. She told staffers that they can't drop by "unless you have drugs," can speak to her if they "have an Aperol Spritz" and can be in her dressing room only if "Tammy is outside and can't open the door."

Handler even crossed out Harvey's signature. Instead of his original "Thank you all," she plugged in "F--k you all."

Harvey, meanwhile, defended the note in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying he needed to set boundaries. "I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in," he explained to ET on Thursday. "I've always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it."

The Family Feud host admitted that maybe he "should've handled" the situation differently, but that he's sticking to his rules. "I just didn't want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter," he continued. "I don't apologize about the letter, but it's kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man."

