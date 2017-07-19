A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Double the cuteness! Chelsea Handler gushed over her two adorable dogs in what she described as a “family photo” on Tuesday, July 18.

In the sweet snap, the Netflix host’s dogs Chunk (left) and Tammy both wear colorful bandannas as they relax on grass.

“Look at this family photo. Chunk even flopped his ear down in sympathy with Tammy's dead one,” the Are You There, Vodka? It's Me author, 42, captioned the photo of her fluffy friends.

Handler tweeted the same sweet photo on Monday and shared that Chunk and Tammy bring her joy: “What keeps my chin up.”

The known animal activist also shared a second snap of Chunk, but this time zoomed in to capture her cuddly pal’s blank expression.

Morning confusion. #chunk A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

“Morning confusion. #chunk,” the comedian wrote of her pup.

Handler’s pooches are used to the social media spotlight. The Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me author — who has more than 3 million Instagram followers — often shares snaps of her four-legged friends with fans. The comedian has also created Twitter accounts for both of her dogs.

On Wednesdays we wear pink & #StandWithPP. Link in bio. A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Coming home to my bears. The babies. A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Chunk, a chow mix, was living at a Los Angeles pound and was pinned as having behavioral problems. He was expected to be euthanized.When Handler learned of Chunk’s story, she intervened and adopted the pooch.

One happy. One depressed. It's impossible to mother. A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

“I love kids and I love animals, I just never wanted one of my own, so this is something new for me,” Handler told HuffPost of the adoption in 2011.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!