Counting down the days! Pregnant Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska opened up in a new interview about how her 7-year-old daughter, Aubree, is getting ready to be a big sister.



"[She is excited] to have someone to play with and take care of," Houska, who shares Aubree with ex Adam Lind, told MTV News on Thursday, January 12. "She's been an only child — she gets a bit bored just hanging out with me and [my husband] Cole [DeBoer]. We're not as fun as younger kids, so I think she's excited to have a little friend.”



The reality TV personality — who revealed last year that she and DeBoer are expecting a baby boy in February — also told MTV News that Aubree is thrilled to help out once her new sibling makes his debut.

“She even wants a crib in her bedroom so she can get up in the night with him!” the 16 and Pregnant alum added. “I said I would take her up on that offer.”



As viewers saw on the Monday, January 9, episode of TM2, Houska revealed her second pregnancy to Aubree in a particularly heartwarming scene. As with her first child, Houska is excited to meet her bundle of joy. The aesthetician took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her little guy kicking inside her growing belly.



“OKAY SO probably weird to some people hahah but I'm obsessed,” the soon-to-be mom-of-two captioned the clip. “This dude was going crazy in there last night 😬😬😬 @coledeboer.”



Houska spoke with Us Weekly in December about preparing for second-time parenthood with her fitness enthusiast hubby. “Aubree came five weeks early, so I feel like I need to be prepared, like, now. We have everything, we just need to finish organizing,” she told Us. “We’re nesting.”



