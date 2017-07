MTV

Chelsea Houska Introduces Son Watson in Sweet Video (OK! Magazine)



Katy Perry Flaunts Her Curves in a Fiery Bathing Suit (Radar Online)



‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick Dishes on Season 4 (Star Magazine)



9 Ways to Keep Your Dog Safe This Summer (Men’s Fitness)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!