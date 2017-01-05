So sweet! Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska opened up in a new interview about her favorite part of planning her wedding to now-husband Cole DeBoer. According to the reality star, 25, helping her 7-year-old daughter, Aubree, pick out an ensemble for the couple’s big day will always hold a special place in her heart.



"Even though I'm marrying Cole, it's such a big moment for [Aubree] also, because she hasn't had the best experience with her dad," Houska told MTV News on Thursday, January 5. "Her being able to have her own dress and feel beautiful and get ready for this day just as much as I am was really amazing.”



As fans saw on the Monday, January 2, season 8 premiere of TM2, the 16 and Pregnant alum took her little girl to a final dress fitting. Moments after Aubree emerged from the dressing room in the lacy floor-length frock, the spirited elementary school student couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear as she took a look in the mirror. “I like it!” she enthusiastically told her mom.



Asked whom she was able to lean on during the more stressful parts of putting together her “I do's,” Houska told MTV News that DeBoer was a pillar of support. "Cole has been wonderful — he's really laid-back, and I get anxiety really easily," the South Dakota native explained. "So he's been amazing. And I had a wedding planner, so she took a lot of the stress out of it."



Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

As previously reported, Houska and her fitness enthusiast hubby, 27 — who married in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 1 — announced last year that they are expecting a baby boy together in February 2017.



The pregnant MTV personality (who shares Aubree with ex Adam Lind) spoke with Us Weekly in December about getting ready to expand her family. “Aubree came five weeks early, so I feel like I need to be prepared, like, now. We have everything, we just need to finish organizing,” she told Us. “We’re nesting.”



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



