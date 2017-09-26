Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence may just get their happily ever after. The Dancing With the Stars pro and actor recently rekindled their romance after first dating in the mid-2000s — and are now discussing marriage.

"I would love that! We talked about it, so whenever the time is right. Hopefully sooner than later!" Burke exclusively tells Us Weekly. "I'm not getting any younger. We want kids and all of that, so we'll see what happens."

Even more, Burke and the actor want a big family. "We're going to try maybe for three, but I think right now one healthy one would be great," she adds. "We really want to do it right. We want to do the steps of being engaged, moving in together, getting married and having kids. He's 37, I'm 33, so it's about that time. And of course I see Maks [Chmerkovskiy] and Peta [Murgatroyd] with their baby and everyone is having babies right now. So I'm like, 'It's time for me to have one!'"

The couple first met through Lawrence's older brother, Joey Lawrence, who appeared on season 3 of DWTS in 2006.

"Ten years ago, it was the wrong timing. But a mutual friend was like, 'Oh, Matt says hi.' Then it was an easy text over Christmas and we haven’t stopped seeing each other since," Burke recalls of how they reunited. "It's like we never missed a day, but it just feels so right this time."

"We never ran into each other over the past 10 years, not even once, which is crazy because we live maybe 15 minutes away from each other," she adds. "I thought he was in a relationship or married at this point."

Now, the pair often find themselves watching Netflix or ordering from Postmates during low-key "romantic" date nights.

"We're just like a normal couple. We just sit on the couch and sometimes stay up really late continuing to watch whatever we're watching," Burke tells Us. "He's an actor, he's been in the spotlight as well, which makes our relationship so much easier because he understands the rollercoaster ride that we both are on. Work is not consistent for either of us… With that you need to have a stable relationship or someone that understands what you're going through."

Don't expect Lawrence to share too much about their relationship online, though. "This is the reason why I love him so much because he is as normal as any guy that you would meet that's not in this business," Burke says. "He's not really into social media, he loves his animals so much. I mean, he lives in the same house that he lived in a decade ago when we were dating and he turned his whole backyard into a mini zoo. He's got his iguanas he raises, his tortoises, a billion fish."

As for if he's the One? She gushes: "For sure, absolutely."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned every week as Burke live blogs the show for Us.



