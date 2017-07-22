Linkin Park fans will get to see a posthumous appearance by Chester Bennington on an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.



The rock group filmed a segment for the Carpool Karaoke spin-off just days before the lead singer’s July 20 death.

Linkin Park’s Twitter account posted a photo of Bennington with bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn posing alongside actor Ken Jeong on July 14. In the picture, the lead singer smiles while wearing all-black clothing, resting his hand in his pocket while his chest tattoo peeked through his shirt. The photo, which was captioned, “Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @Apple Music — stay tuned,” was retweeted by the Hangover star who cheekily added, “Lin-Ken Park.”

As previously reported, the singer was found dead after hanging himself at his home in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday morning. He was 41.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Live Nation announced in a statement on Friday, July 21, that the band’s upcoming North American tour to support their new album, One More Light, is officially canceled in the wake of Bennington’s death.

Linkin Park released a new music video for their song “Talking to Myself” on the same morning as the suicide.

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children.

Among the many celebrities who expressed their condolences following Bennington’s passing was Jeong, who tweeted, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres on August 8 on Apple Music.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

