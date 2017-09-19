One day before Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington took his own life, the musician was filmed sampling mystery jelly beans. In the video, that his wife Talinda shared with her Twitter followers on Saturday, September 15, Bennington bites into what he calls a “rotten egg” flavor and immediately spits it out while making funny faces. His kids, who are seated around a table, laugh along with him.

“This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death,” wrote Talinda, alongside the clip. “He loved us SO much and we loved him.”

Bennington’s widow prefaced the video by writing, “my next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done.”

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

As previously reported, was found at his residence by an employee in the upstairs area of his home in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 20. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

The two-time Grammy winner, who was 41 at the time of his death, is survived by Talinda and six children from two marriages.

This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017

In early September, Talinda shared a similar post that showed Bennington smiling at the beach with his family. She captioned the image: “This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d.never.Never kmow.#f--kdepression.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

