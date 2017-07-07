Paul Morigi/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty

Are they or aren't they? Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet and YouTube personality Logan Paul are playing coy about their relationship after photos surfaced of them kissing in Hawaii during the 4th of July weekend.

"I kind of have to address this. I'm very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts," Paul, 22, said in a video, which he posted on Thursday, July 6. "If you haven't kissed your friends, I don't think your friends. So that's what Chloe and I were doing."

Paul and Bennet, 25, first met when they filmed the movie Valley Girl together. Paul went on to say that the two are "just chilling."

""It's kind of awkward because this puts us in a position where you're maybe forced to label what this is, but we don't know what it is," he added. "We were keeping this private. I don't know if you noticed, but in the vlogs, but I've been kind of keeping her out. It's an intimate thing ... It f--king sucks."

Bennet, meanwhile, slammed some negative comments that the pair have received following the getaway. Earlier this week, it was reported that she and One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols had split after more than three years together.

"Everyone's being really mean and aggressive online, and can we all just chill?" Bennet said in the video. "Like both sides of things. [Logan's fans] are being mean to me, too."

