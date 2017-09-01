Are sparks flying again? Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham set off reconciliation rumors after leaving sweet comments on each other’s Instagram accounts.



Todd Williamson/Getty Images

After the British-born model, 18, posted a photo of himself leaning against a locker on Thursday, August 31, the Carrie actress, 20, dropped a red heart emoji in the comments.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

That same day, the If I Stay star shared a sweet black and white photo of herself walking through a hallway and her former flame commented, “Cute x.”

🥀 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

The young couple first met in August 2014 at a SoulCycle class and started casually dating before splitting nearly two years later. Although they kept a low-profile at the beginning of their relationship, the Kick-Ass lead revealed that the pressure from the paparazzi pushed them to go public.

“We’ve been off and on together for a couple of years now and we just kind of made it official,” the Atlanta native told The Talk in May 2016. “We were always running from paparazzi and running from people taking pictures of us. And we were like, ‘You know what? It’s affecting our relationship.’"

Moretz added that she and her ex-beau couldn’t “go to the restaurants [they] wanted to go to or just go to a movie” because of the lack of privacy.

“And so we thought, ‘You know what?’ If we’re more upfront about it and we break down the iron curtain and we just let them take our photo, they’re not going to care,” she concluded.

Later that month, the pair made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Moretz’s film, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

While she was dating Beckham, the Dark Shadows starlet befriended his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham. As Us Weekly previously reported, the soccer pro, 42, often chaperoned their dates.

“On his first date, which, he was about 14 and a half. Victoria was actually in London and it was Valentine’s Day. So he said, ‘I’d love to take this girl to dinner.’ I said, ‘OK, great,’” David recalled on The Late Late Show With James Corden in April 2015. “[Victoria] said, ‘OK, make sure you take him. Then, make sure you sit in the restaurant.’ So I was like, ‘Really? You’re going to make me do that?’ And she said, ‘Yep, that’s the only way I’m going to let him go.’”

Moretz gushed over the fashion designer, 43, and the award-winning athlete during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in September 2014. “[Victoria] is an amazing person. I admire her work ethic and honestly love her line,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “As a family they’re awesome people.”

Neither Moretz nor Beckham have commented on the rumors surrounding the current state of their relationship, but singer Madison Beer, who recently had a fling with Beckham, confirmed her split from him on Tuesday, August 29, blaming long distance.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!