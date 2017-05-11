Chris Berman's Family Speaks Out After Death of His Wife Kathy

ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman and his family spoke out following the death of his wife, Kathy, in a car accident earlier this week.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy from so many folks we know, and so many others we look forward to knowing," the Berman family told ESPN in a statement on Wednesday, May 10. "Kathy Berman had a huge heart, and this would have warmed hers beyond belief. It certainly warmed ours. All of us need to keep the family of Edward Bertulis in our thoughts and prayers as well."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

As previously reported, Kathy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Woodbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday. She was 67.

According to the Associated Press, Kathy's car struck the rear of an SUV and her vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in a body of water. The other driver, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, also died.

Chris and Kathy married in 1983 and are parents of Meredith and Douglas.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!