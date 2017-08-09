MEGA

Chris Brown was spotted wearing a T-shirt featuring a feminist quote while shooting a new music video in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 8.

The "Party" singer, 28, stepped out in a white tee that read, "Destroy superabundance. Starve the flesh. Choke sobs, swallow chatter." He showed off his heavily tattooed body in the cut-off shirt, black gym shorts, white mid-calf socks and white Nike high-top sneakers.

The quote is an excerpt from conceptual artist Jenny Holzer. The full passage reads, "Destroy superabundance. Starve the flesh, shave the hair, clarify the mind, define the will, restrain the senses, leave the family, flee the church, kill the vermin, vomit the heart, forget the dead. Limit time, forgo amusement, deny nature, reject acquaintances, discard objects, forget truths, dissect myth, stop motion, block impulse, choke sobs, swallow chatter. Scorn joy, scorn touch, scorn tragedy, scorn liberty, scorn constancy, scorn hope, scorn exaltation, scorn reproduction, scorn variety, scorn embellishment, scorn release, scorn rest, scorn sweetness, scorn light. It's a question of form as much as function. It is a matter of revulsion."

Brown's choice of clothing raised some eyebrows due to his much-publicized, volatile relationship with Rihanna. He assaulted the Barbados native, 29, who was his girlfriend at the time, in February 2009, sending her to the hospital bloodied and bruised. Brown served six years' probation for the crime.

The R&B crooner stepped out wearing the T-shirt just hours after he angered Rihanna's fans by posting a flirty comment on her recent Instagram photo from Barbados' Crop Over festival. "Leave her alone!!" one Instagram user replied, while another wrote, "Pls keep your negative energy away from Rihanna."

Rihanna has yet to publicly address Brown's comment on her Instagram post.

