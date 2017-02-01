Don’t say he didn’t warn you. Chris Brown took to social media on Tuesday, January 31, to share a disturbing video in which he tells future loves that he is a stalker, among other creepy qualities.

"Ladies, y'all be complaining about n---as being, like, stalkers and in love with y'all, kinda crazy and s--t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I'm one of them n---as!” Brown, 27, said in a now deleted clip posted to his Instagram story. “If I love you, bitch, ain't nobody gonna have you. I'm gonna make you miserable.”



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

He added: "I'm going to chase that n---a out and I'm gonna chase yo ass around, and it's done."



Fans took to Twitter to sound off on the Grammy winner’s questionable remarks. “Chris Brown admitting he's that crazy stalker ex boyfriend on his instagram story like … we already know,” one fan wrote, while another tweeted: “chris brown is such a taurus lmao, his instagram story got me dead.”



However, some were more harsh on Brown and brought up his past — and at-times volatile — relationships with former girlfriends Karrueche Tran and Rihanna.



“This man needs help. Nothing cute about this behavior,” one concerned follower wrote. Another pointed out that the R&B crooner’s sentiments sound “like the intro to an episode of Dateline.”



Courtesy Chris Brown/Instagram

Brown’s rant about his love life comes nearly a month after he and Soulja Boy started feuding over 28-year-old Tran, whom the “Loyal” singer split from in 2015 after years of on-and-off dating.



The fight ignited after the "Crank That" rapper, 26, liked a photo of Tran on Instagram. "Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n---a a bitch," Soulja Boy wrote on Twitter on January 2.



"Aye @chrisbrown pull up n---a I'll knock yo Bitch Ass out," he continued. "F--k @chrisbrown. That n---a @chrisbrown better not tweet s--t with his p--sy ass. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F--k n---a. Fruits!"

Soulja Boy then brought up Brown's rocky romance with ex RiRi, 28,as well as his previous legal trouble. "Chris Brown think he hard cuz he hit a woman," the hip-hop star tweeted. "And jumped a fan at his house party on New Years lmao u can't fight Bitch do that s--t to me."

Brown responded via Instagram with a series of videos and memes making fun of his new enemy. In one, Brown mentioned his 2-year-old daughter, Royalty, saying, "Happy New Year! Royalty is 2 and has 5 times more money than Soulja Boy already. I'd be mad too."



Though a date and venue have yet to be announced, the two men plan to fight each other in the near future during a public boxing match. Brown is training with Mike Tyson while Soulja Boy has enlisted the help of Tyson’s No. 1 rival Evander Holyfield.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



