Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died after a sold-out Detroit concert on Wednesday, May 17, at age 52. His rep, Brian Bumbery, said in a statement to the Associated Press that Cornell's death was "sudden and unexpected." He added that the singer's family will be "working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause."

The musician had been on tour with the Grammy-winning band at the time of his death. Detroit police spokesperson Michael Woody told the AP that Cornell's death is being investigated as a suicide, noting there were "basic things observed at the scene."

The rocker's body was found by a family friend at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel after Cornell's wife called and asked him to check on her husband, according to Woody. After forcing open the hotel room's door, the friend found Cornell on the bathroom floor.

Ahead of the show, Cornell had tweeted about his excitement at being back in Motor City. "@Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!!" he captioned a picture of the Fox Theatre's marquee featuring the band.

Cornell cofounded seminal Seattle grunge band Soundgarden with guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Hiro Yamamoto in 1984. The band, known for the rocker's powerful vocals, found success in the early '90s with its third album, 1991's Badmotorfinger, as Soundgarden emerged from the Northwest scene alongside the likes of Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Nirvana.

The musician later worked with members of Pearl Jam to form Temple of the Dog, and joined supergroup Audioslave in 2001.

Cornell is survived by his wife, Vicky, and three children.

