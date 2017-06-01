Chris Cornell’s brother Peter shared childhood photos and an emotional message to the late rocker via Facebook on Tuesday, May 27. In his post, Peter acknowledged the impact the Soundgarden frontman had on his fans and the music world.

“It's been difficult to put words together. My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just ‘were.’ No pretense. No dog and pony show. We didn't have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present,” Peter shared. “It wasn't until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world. That he is an icon and a legend. That being said, I am so sorry to YOU for your loss.”

“Artists, actors, musicians. We rely on these people to lift us up,” he added. “To inspire us and distract us in times of trouble. Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor.”

Peter concluded that he’ll never get over the loss of his brother but that he wanted to thank Chris’ fans for celebrating his life and talent. He also posted a series of childhood photos, including another pic from the last time they were together. In the snap, the brothers look happy while laughing with each other.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

As previously reported, the Audioslave frontman died at the age of 52 on Wednesday, May 17, after performing a sold-out concert in Detroit. His death was ruled suicide by hanging. His family has revealed that they believe prescription drugs may have played a role in his death.

The musician was remembered during a private memorial attended by pals including Brad Pitt at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!