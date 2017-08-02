Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Evans isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to controversial comments made by President Donald Trump, slamming him as a “reckless moron” on Twitter.



While discussing gang violence to a crowd of law enforcement officers in Long Island on Friday, July 28, the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, seemed to advocate roughing up people who were arrested.



Sanders: Trump was "making a joke" when he suggested police should rough up people they arrest. Judge for yourself. https://t.co/JHw5kkK51P — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 31, 2017

“When you see these thugs getting thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them getting thrown in, rough … I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice.’” the commander in chief told the crowd. “When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over? Like, don’t hit their head, and they just killed somebody — don’t hit their head. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, okay?’”



After critics claimed he endorsed police brutality, Trump’s spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “It wasn't a directive, it was a joke.” But the 36-year-old Avengers actor wasn’t having it and took to Twitter to call out Trump.



“You reckless moron,” Evans wrote on Tuesday, August 1. “Do you have any idea what you're encouraging? You think a 'joke' makes it ok?? ZERO societal awareness and understanding.”



This isn’t the first time Evans has spoken out against the president. During an Esquire interview in March, the actor expressed his anger at Trump being elected, saying, “I feel rage. I feel fury. It's unbelievable.”



