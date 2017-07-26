If you’re awaiting a dramatic season 4 premiere of Bachelor In Paradise (like Us), you might be in for a bit of a letdown. Host Chris Harrison spoke candidly about how BIP has been affected since the DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios controversy halted production and said that not much will be different.



"I think publicly everyone is going to want us to come out and say, ‘We’ve changed everything!' and that it will be earth shattering ... We’ve really learned from our mistakes, but there really weren’t any major mistakes made,” Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, July 26. “When this plays out and you see it all happening, you’ll understand what I’m saying."

As previously reported, Warner Bros. launched an investigation into the alleged sexual misconduct scandal, and after finding no wrongdoing, resumed production on the hit summer show. The production company did, however, implement a few new rules, such as limiting alcohol consumption and enforcing more rules about sexual activity.

"As far as alcohol goes, that’s never been a big thing for us,” Harrison added. “That’s a big misconception of the show — that we push it, and that we need it and we want it. But that really doesn’t help us. Someone being sloppy drunk and being out of it does not give us good television."

So how are they going to address the drama?

"We’re going to talk about rules and talk about certain things and have a dialogue,” Harrison shared. “[But] you’re not going to notice major changes."

The two-night premiere of season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise kicks off Monday, August 14, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!