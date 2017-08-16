Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Superheroes get nervous too! Chris Hemsworth revealed that he felt intimidated meeting Chris Pratt for the first time in a new interview with Elle published on Tuesday, August 15. The duo worked together on 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which will feature Hemsworth as Thor and Pratt as Star-Lord.

"The first time I really met Chris Pratt and went on set with him and the Guardians, I was weirdly shaken," the 34-year-old actor admitted to the publication. "I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."

Prior to the release of the Marvel team-up, Hemsworth is starring in Thor: Ragnarok, opposite the franchise’s first female villain, Hela, the goddess of death, played by Cate Blanchett.

Hemsworth admitted that he experienced similar feelings of intimidation when he first met the Blue Jasmine actress. Blanchett “calls you on your shit straightaway. Which is intimidating,” he pointed out to Elle.“You walk in and you're doing all the usual polite chats, and she's like, ‘Chris, what are you doing? Really, that's the story you're gonna tell?’ ‘And you're like, S--t, I'm not going to get away with anything with this lady. I have to drop the facade.’”

He continued: “She's Cate Blanchett, for God's sake! There's quite a feeling of wanting to impress her. She's like, ‘I’m a human being. Act normal.’ Before you know it, you're drinking and telling stories and cracking jokes. She has a wild sense of humor.”

The Australian native also touched on his personal life, opening up about his nearly seven year marriage to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. The hunk told the magazine that he hasn’t mastered his wife’s native language.



"I speak some Spanish," the Blackhat actor admitted. "About 15 words."

When Hemsworth was asked if he has ever senses the Fast & Furious 6 actress talks about him in spanish, he replied: “Yes. When I hear my wife and my mother-in-law starting to quietly mumble something, I'll be like, ‘Guys, guys—I understand more than you think.”’

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3.

