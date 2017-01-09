Proud of papa! Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky enjoyed a date night at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, but their kids were still forefront in their minds.

The Thor actor, 33, was presenting an award, and he had the support of four-year-old India and two-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, who were watching him from home.



Despite being at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles, Pataky, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of her three children looking at their handsome daddy on stage.



“Watching papa on TV,” the Spanish model wrote alongside the picture of the kids sat side by side, watching the ceremony. She completed the caption with several hashtags including, #littlelegends.



In the image one of the twin boys can be seen adorably reaching his hands out to the television, as if he thought he could touch his famous father.



The busy couple documented their dash to the awards on social media, admitting they were running late.

We are late!! Hold on! 😉llegamos tarde esperarnos! #goldenglobes @chrishemsworth A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

But Hemsworth didn’t seem too fussed, since he was concentrating more on his stunning wife.



Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

The Australian was clearly enamored with her partially transparent Zuhair Murad dress and posted a snap on Instagram.

“Heading to the golden globes,” he captioned the photo of them in the car. “Look at my hot date.”



