My son said to his brother "Tristan hold my hand so you don't get eaten by a crocodile" #mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:37am PST

‘Two’ cute for words! Chris Hemsworth posted an adorable snapshot of his twin boys holding hands on Instagram on Monday, March 6.

The Thor hunk shared the sweet photo of Tristan and Sasha walking hand in hand over a bridge and through a forest, and the caption was the icing on the cake.

“My son said to his brother “Tristan hold my hand so you don’t get eaten by a crocodile” the actor wrote. “#mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay.”

The brothers will celebrate their third birthday this month. Hemsworth, 33, and his Spanish model wife, Elsa Pataky, 40, are also parents to four-year-old India.

The family are enjoying some down time in his home country and Pataky also posted a photo to Instagram a few days before, showing their kiddies swimming in a gorgeous lagoon.

We are in paradise!/ estamos en el paraíso! #lovethisplace #happykids #bestbathever A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

“We are in paradise!/estamos en el paraiso!” she wrote. “#lovethisplace #happykids #bestbathever.”

The couple, who have been married since 2010, responded to reports last year that their relationship was on the rocks with a fun social media post.

Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:55pm PDT

"Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets!" he captioned a photo that showed him and the Furious 7 actress on a boat, looking out to sea. "Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup."

