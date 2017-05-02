Major fail! Chris Pratt revealed that he once attempted to make a love-making mixtape for his wife, Anna Faris, and she was just not feeling it. Find out what he said in the video above.



During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, May 1, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 37, said that his real-life mixtapes don’t rival his character Peter Quill’s epic soundtrack.



"I did one for my brother first, and it was an ‘80s mix and it was called Guess You Had to Be There mix, and it was a bunch of songs that just worked,” he recalled. “I knew they would conjure up the same memories and they’d be sentimental for him the way they were for me and so meaningful.”

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Indeed, Pratt’s first mixtape was a huge success. “He called me and he was like, ‘Bro, I’m crying,’” the Passengers star said. That rave review led him to be overconfident and think, “I’m the mixtape guy.”

Soon after, he put together a playlist for Faris, which didn’t go over quite as well. “I made one for her, and I played it and I was thinking in my head, this is going to be our love-making mix, you know?” he said. "I decided to put [“Let’s Stay Together” by] Al Green. … She was kind of looking at me and I could tell right away — big miss — and it’s a long song. She was like, ‘Who are you? You don’t listen to Al Green. What are you trying to pull? We’re already married. It’s cool. I’m gonna give it up.’ That was the first and only song we got through, and I threw it away. I was so embarrassed, which is crushing.”

When Colbert asked where he went wrong, the Parks and Recreation alum — who married Faris in 2009 — joked that “for me, it’s the wrong humping tempo. I need some EDM — no, just kidding.”

