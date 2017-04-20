Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Even Chris Pratt and Anna Faris can’t make the classic prom pose look natural. The couple looked stunning on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 premiere red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 19, but after posing for a series of photos while smiling and kissing, the hilarious actors decided to have some fun — and things quickly took a turn for the amazingly awkward.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pratt, 37, stood behind his wife of eight years and, with a nervous smile, moved several inches away from her while holding on to her waist. Faris, 40, played into the scene as well, putting her hands on her hips and playing up an uncomfortable face for the camera.



Pratt recently expressed his gratitude for Faris, who has been with him on his international press tour for the film. "Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful,” Pratt captioned an Instagram pic of the pair, who are parents of Jack, 4, on April 10. "These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about.”