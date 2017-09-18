No love lost! Chris Pratt had nothing but kind words for his estranged wife, Anna Faris, after she stepped out at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, to present an award with her Mom costar Allison Janney.

"I know she did great. Anna did an amazing job," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 38, told photographers while out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. "She rules! She was great. Her and Allison [Janney], they both looked great."

Pratt even went so far as to promote Faris, 40, and Janney's sitcom, which kicks off its fifth season on November 2. "Go watch Mom on CBS!" he said.



The Emmys marked the Unqualified author's first public appearance since announcing her split from her husband of eight years in early August. She looked stunning in a purple Marc Jacobs halter dress and matching heels.

The Jurassic World actor, however, claimed he was not invited to the ceremony. "I didn't get an invitation," he told photographers with a laugh. "I haven't checked my mailbox lately."



The former couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and married in July 2009. They are the parents of son Jack, who turned 5 just a few weeks after Pratt and Faris announced their plans to legally separate. They have yet to officially file for divorce.

Still, Faris is staying in high spirits. "She's fantastic. She's a professional," Janney, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly in August. "It's hard to do but she's coming to work with a smile on her face and knows her lines and is as professional as ever."



