Diets suck, but having a sense of humor about it helps. Chris Pratt channeled the Cookie Monster as he played a game he dubbed "What's My Snack" in a series of hilarious videos on Instagram.

The action hero, who's currently working on Jurassic World 2, is on a strict diet as he shoots the film, and he's clearly not enjoying his restricted calorie intake.

The Parks and Recreation alum, 37, came up with his new "game" on Thursday, March 16, when he posted a video on Instagram showing him sitting in his trailer as he tried to pronounce the name of his 210-calorie snack: a cacao baobab banana chia shake.

He posted another video that day captioned, "Watch me eat cat food like a good little boy."

"Today, we're trying some assorted sashimi," he told his followers as he showed a container of raw fish and seaweed.

"Oh, it's so good," he said, adding that it smelled and tasted exactly like bait. "I can see why trout love it … This is one of things where when you're as hungry as I am, everything tastes really good."

But later the hunger pangs really kicked in.

"It's 10:53 p.m. and I really should go to bed but instead I'm gonna maybe eat my snack for tomorrow," he whispered in a video posted late on Thursday night. "Oooooh, it's olive oil pistachio cake! But I'm supposed to eat that tomorrow and not today."

"What if I only have half?" he asked as he sniffed lovingly at the cake.

You can guess what happened next (watch the madness below).

On Saturday, March 18, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted the latest "What's My Snack" installment. "Little embarrassed by my last episode of #WHATSMYSNACK so I'm posting a more manly version to even it out," he wrote.

"I'm here to tell you that snacks, they don't have that kind of power over me," he said in the new video. "Nothing does. Cause I'm strong. I'm a man. I don't get all hung up over some cake."

Holding up an apple, he continued, "I'm going to eat it, and I'm not going to get all weird about it."

And then he got weird about it. Cookie Monster weird. We can't wait to see what Pratt snacks on next.

