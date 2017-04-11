But what snack did they eat on the press line? Chris Pratt gushed over his wife, Anna Faris, after the actress joined him to promote his upcoming Marvel sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in Tokyo Monday, April 10.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful," Pratt, 37, captioned an Instagram pic of the pair on the blue carpet. "These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about."

The couple, married since 2009, made the international trip a mini-family getaway. Hours earlier, the Mom actress, 40, shared a pic of Pratt and Jack, 4, relaxing on a boat. "Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son," she gushed.

Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Pratt has been keeping himself busy — and in shape — during his travels. Last month, he started a #WhatsMySnack series via Instagram, where he, well, tells fans what he's eating on set of the Jurassic World sequel. So far, he's chowed down on sashimi, a olive oil pistachio cake, a cucumber egg wrap and a carrot cake muffin.

"I'm not fasting per se but I am definitely at the point in this diet where I've began metabolizing my own brain for energy. Not to brag," he captioned one of his videos on April 5. "If your body gets so hungry you start eating your own brain matter for energy, keep going! You're almost there! It means the love handles are next! And then you will be complete. You will have arrived at the destination. And forever you will be happy. Just kidding. Don't do it. Not worth it. Go get some Doritos or skittles."

